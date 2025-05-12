Türkiye’s significant role as an international mediator is again under the spotlight as Istanbul gears up to host a new – and potentially momentous – round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine this Thursday.

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy have both signalled a willingness to meet in person in the Turkish metropolis to resume talks, bringing global attention to Ankara’s position as a central player in regional and international diplomacy.

From facilitating critical grain exports from Ukraine during the ongoing war to hosting peace talks between Africa and other nations, Türkiye has emerged as a trusted intermediary capable of steering high-stakes negotiations, according to analysts.

Its active diplomatic involvement extends across various conflict zones, including Ethiopia and Somalia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, prisoner exchanges involving the US and Russia, and complex disputes in the Balkans.

“Türkiye has stepped up as a mediator in different regional contexts. In the Ukraine-Russia war it also facilitated the export of Ukrainian grain, which was a very important development,” said Elem Eyrice Tepeciklioglu, an academic at the Social Sciences University of Ankara.

Türkiye has been a central diplomatic figure between Kiev and Moscow since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

On March 10, 2022, just days after matters escalated, Ankara successfully hosted the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, marking the highest-level meeting since the war’s outbreak.

Furthering its mediation efforts, Türkiye facilitated another crucial gathering of Russian and Ukrainian negotiation teams in Istanbul from March 28 to 30, 2022.

Ankara’s most notable diplomatic triumph was brokering the Black Sea Grain Initiative alongside the UN on July 22, 2022.

This agreement, aimed at alleviating global food security threats triggered by the war, garnered widespread international acclaim and resulted in establishing a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has maintained open communication channels with Moscow and Kiev. With his landmark visit to Lviv on Aug. 18, 2022, Erdogan became the only NATO leader to have visited both nations since hostilities erupted, reflecting Türkiye’s unique position.

Furthermore, Türkiye successfully facilitated a significant prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine on September 22, 2022.

Ethiopia-Somalia dispute resolution In a major diplomatic breakthrough, Türkiye helped mediate a historic resolution between Somalia and Ethiopia in December 2024, culminating in the Ankara Declaration.

The landmark accord brokered by Türkiye resolved tensions sparked by Ethiopia’s January 2024 maritime access deal with Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland regarding the Red Sea port of Berbera.

The agreement, as President Erdogan later emphasized, was achieved after a marathon seven-hour negotiation.

In the declaration, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed “reaffirmed their respect and commitment to one another’s sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity.”

Azerbaijan-Armenia tensions In the South Caucasus, Türkiye significantly influenced the decades-long Azerbaijan-Armenia dispute over Karabakh.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan successfully regained control of Karabakh through a swift 44-day military campaign triggered by Armenian provocations and attacks.

Türkiye played a critical supporting role throughout the conflict, offering extensive defense industry cooperation, technology transfers, and strategic diplomatic support that contributed significantly to Azerbaijan’s military success and subsequent peace efforts.

Historic international prisoner exchange Türkiye’s mediation efforts have extended beyond traditional conflicts.

In August 2024, Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) orchestrated one of the most extensive prisoner exchanges involving seven countries.

A total of 26 individuals were exchanged and transported to Ankara on seven aircraft – one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia, and two from the US, according to security sources. Belarus was also involved in the swap.

Ten hostages, including two children, were transferred to Russia, while 13 were sent to Germany and three to the US.

The Balkans: Facilitating regional dialogue and stability Türkiye’s role in the Balkans also reflects its commitment to regional stability and reconciliation. In 2010, Türkiye launched trilateral cooperation efforts involving Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, and Croatia – three nations still grappling with the legacy of the Yugoslav Wars.

The initiative, grounded in regional dialogue and reconciliation, seeks to bridge long-standing ethnic and political divides, deepen economic cooperation, and promote regional integration.

Under the mechanism, nine meetings at the level of foreign ministers have been held to date, with the most recent hosted by Croatia on June 29, 2024, as part of the Dubrovnik Forum.