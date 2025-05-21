The German Council of Economic Experts (SVR), which advises the German government, reduced its 2025 growth forecast for the country's economy from 0.4 to 0 percent.

The SVR, which consists of economics professors, updated its growth forecasts for the German economy covering 2025-2026, which it shared in November last year.

The five-member board also projected the GDP growth for 2026 to be at 1 percent, with the expectation that the funds provided by the new $563 billion financial package will create a positive impetus for construction and equipment investments as well as public spending.

Stating that United States President Donald Trump's tariffs will put pressure on the export-based German economy, the board said: "Domestic challenges continue to slow down Germany’s economic growth. For example, excessive bureaucracy and lengthy approval procedures result in unnecessarily high costs for firms."

The SVR also assessed that current trade policy disruptions, ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions, demographic ageing and the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) will accelerate structural change in Germany.

German exports could fall with a sharp and unpredictable increase in tariffs, the board said in its report.

SVR predicted that annual inflation, which averaged 2.2 percent last year, will fall to 2.1 percent in 2025, and to 2 percent in 2026.

"The outlook for the German economy in the forecast period will largely depend on the effects of US tariff policy and the fiscal package of the German government," it said.

‘Debt brake’