President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that the United States would annex Greenland.

"I think that will happen," he told reporters on Thursday during a meeting in the Oval Office.

“We have to do it. We really need it for national security,” Trump told reporters as he hosted NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. “That's why NATO might have to get involved, in a way, because we really need Greenland for national security.”

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, with the Danish government asserting its continued sovereignty over the island.

Greenland's Pro-independence Demokraatit Party (Democrats) won most of the votes in elections as results rolled in Wednesday, upsetting the ruling parties as the pro-independence party won more than 30 percent of the vote.

Trump said that the election was good for the United States. Denmark has said Greenland is not for sale.

Seeking independence