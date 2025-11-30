The Islamic University of Gaza has begun the first steps toward a gradual return to in-person learning, inside buildings damaged by air strikes and partly reduced to rubble, after two years of forced interruption from their studies due to the Israeli genocide that destroyed the enclave's educational infrastructure.

Within partially restored, cracked walls, hundreds of students have returned to classrooms in a scene that reflects the determination of Gaza Palestinians to reclaim life and education despite the scars of the carnage.

On Saturday, the Islamic University resumed its first day of face-to-face instruction after the war suspended the educational process for two years, during which limited attempts at online learning were possible amid displacement, power outages and the destruction of university facilities.

According to the Gaza Media Office, the Israeli genocide destroyed 165 schools, universities and educational institutions, while 392 sustained partial damage, crippling Gaza's education sector.

Parts of the university's buildings also shelter hundreds of displaced families whose homes were destroyed during the genocide and who have no alternative refuge, prompting the school's administration to appeal to relevant authorities to find urgent solutions and provide them with alternative housing.

Media office estimates indicate that the enclave needs 300,000 tents and prefabricated housing units to meet residents' shelter needs after the extensive infrastructural destruction.

Historic day

"Today is a historic day. We are returning to education despite the tragedy and cruelty left behind by the genocide," Islamic University President Asaad Yousef Asaad told Anadolu Agency as he described the gradual return to in-person instruction.

"Palestinians, as everyone knows, love life and education," he added.

Asaad said large numbers of students from the faculties of medicine and health sciences returned to their classrooms on Saturday.

He noted that a phased plan for full return is underway in coordination with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.