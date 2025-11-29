Nearly 9,300 children under 5 in Gaza were diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition in October, UNICEF warned on Saturday.

“High levels of malnutrition continue to endanger the lives and wellbeing of children in Gaza, compounded by the onset of winter weather accelerating the spread of disease and increasing the risk of death among the most vulnerable children,” the UN agency said in a statement on its website.

According to UNICEF, nutrition screenings carried out by the agency and its partners last month “identified almost 9,300 children under 5 years of age with acute malnutrition in October.”

The agency said large quantities of winter supplies remain stuck at Gaza’s borders and called for the safe, rapid and unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid into the territory.

“As winter weather sets in, thousands of displaced families remain in makeshift shelters without warm clothes, blankets or protection from the elements, while heavy rains have washed waste and sewage through floodwaters and into populated areas,” it added.

Gaza children at risk

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said that “despite progress, thousands of children under the age of five remain acutely malnourished in Gaza, while many more lack proper shelter, sanitation and protection against winter,” the statement noted.