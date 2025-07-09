WORLD
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
A former Pentagon official has claimed that the US provided three Patriot systems to Ukraine, three to Germany, and one to other European countries.
US is reportedly preparing to send more Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine / Reuters
July 9, 2025

After US President Donald Trump announced that they would continue sending weapons to Ukraine, it was claimed that he was considering sending additional Patriot air defence systems.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported, citing two officials who asked not to be named, that the US is considering sending additional resources to Ukraine.

Accordingly, the White House reportedly asked the Pentagon to prepare options for sending additional weapons, including the Patriot system, to Ukraine.

It was also stated that it was being investigated whether other countries could provide more Patriots to the Kiev administration.

A former Pentagon official claimed that the US has provided three Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany three and other European countries one in total, but that not all of them are operational at the same time due to maintenance issues.

An official close to Trump said the White House is working with lawmakers to pass legislation supporting efforts to end the war.

While answering questions from the press and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he hosted at the White House, Trump said,

"We will send more weapons (to Ukraine). We have to send them; they need to be able to defend themselves. They are under very heavy attack."

SOURCE:AA
