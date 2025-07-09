After US President Donald Trump announced that they would continue sending weapons to Ukraine, it was claimed that he was considering sending additional Patriot air defence systems.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported, citing two officials who asked not to be named, that the US is considering sending additional resources to Ukraine.

Accordingly, the White House reportedly asked the Pentagon to prepare options for sending additional weapons, including the Patriot system, to Ukraine.

It was also stated that it was being investigated whether other countries could provide more Patriots to the Kiev administration.

A former Pentagon official claimed that the US has provided three Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany three and other European countries one in total, but that not all of them are operational at the same time due to maintenance issues.