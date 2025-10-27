AMERICAS
US warship docks in Trinidad and Tobago amid rising tensions with Venezuela
US Senator Rick Scott warns that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s “days are numbered” as the USS Gravely joins the USS Gerald R. Ford near Venezuelan waters — a move Caracas denounces as a “hostile provocation.”
October 27, 2025

A US warship arrived in Trinidad and Tobago’s capital on Sunday as the Trump administration escalated military pressure on Venezuela, with US Senator Rick Scott claiming that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s “days are numbered.”

The guided missile destroyer USS Gravely docked in Port of Spain, joining the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier as it moved closer to Venezuelan waters.

Maduro condemned the deployment, accusing the US of seeking to ignite “a new eternal war” against his nation.

The Venezuelan government also condemned the presence of the USS Gravely, describing it as a “hostile provocation against Venezuela and a serious threat to Caribbean peace,” while accusing the US of planning a potential false flag operation.

"Venezuela reports that it has captured a mercenary group with direct information from the US intelligence agency, CIA, being able to determine that a false flag attack is underway from waters bordering Trinidad and Tobago, or from Trinidad or Venezuelan territory itself," the government said in a statement.

Officials from Trinidad and Tobago and the US announced that the warship will stay in the capital until Thursday to allow the two nations to conduct joint training exercises.

‘If I was Maduro, I’d head to Russia or China’

Meanwhile, US Senator Rick Scott said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should leave the country, warning that his time in power is limited.

"If I was Maduro, I'd head to Russia or China right now," the Florida Republican told CBS in an interview published Sunday. Scott said Maduro's "days are numbered," predicting "something's gonna happen" either internally or externally.

Asked directly whether the US is about to invade Venezuela, Scott responded that he does not think so, adding: "If we do, I'd be surprised."

