Venezuela on Sunday condemned what it said was a military provocation by neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago in coordination with the US Central Intelligence Agency, aimed at spurring a full military confrontation with the Latin American nation.

Joint military exercises between the US and Trinidad and Tobago are currently underway in the Caribbean and Venezuela said it had captured a group of mercenaries "with direct information of the American intelligence agency" and whose goal was to carry out a false-flag attack in the region.

A false flag attack is an operation in which an act is carried out in such a way that a different party appears responsible.

"A false flag attack is underway in waters bordering Trinidad and Tobago or from Trinidadian or Venezuelan territory to generate a full military confrontation with our country," Venezuela's government said in the statement.

The statement, issued by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, did not offer further details or evidence of the false flag attack accusations.