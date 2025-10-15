The US Supreme Court appears poised to restrict the use of race to draw electoral districts in a case that could cement Republican control over the House of Representatives, potentially even by next year's crucial midterm vote.

During two-and-a-half hours of oral arguments on Wednesday, the court's right-wing majority appeared inclined to gut a six-decades-old civil rights law designed to ensure Black representation in Congress.

African-Americans overwhelmingly vote Democratic, and a ruling by the court neutering the 1965 Voting Rights Act could reorder the electoral map and give President Donald Trump's Republicans a lasting structural advantage.

The case centres around a challenge to a congressional map adopted by the Louisiana state legislature, creating a second Black majority district.

Blacks make up one-third of the population of Louisiana, which has six congressional districts.

But following the 2020 census, Louisiana created a new congressional map that included only one Black majority district instead of the previous two.

The Legal Defense Fund (LDF) and others filed suit claiming the new map diluted Black voting power and violated the Voting Rights Act, passed during the civil rights movement to remedy historic racial discrimination.

The Louisiana legislature released a new map last year with two Black majority districts that was met with a legal challenge from a group of "non African-American" voters.

Opponents of the redrawn map argue that using race to design congressional districts is unconstitutional racial gerrymandering.

Janai Nelson, an LDF attorney, noted that the Supreme Court had authorised race-based districting in the past to remedy discrimination, including in a recent Alabama case.

Refusing to do so now, Nelson told the court, would constitute a "staggering reversal of precedent that would throw maps across the country into chaos."

"The results would be pretty catastrophic," she said. "We only have the diversity that we see across the south, for example, because of litigation that forced the creation of (minority) opportunity districts under the Voting Rights Act."

'One-party control'

Benjamin Aguinaga, the Louisiana solicitor general, countered that "race-based redistricting is fundamentally contrary to our Constitution."