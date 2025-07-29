Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has presented a proposal to annex parts of Gaza to the security cabinet in an effort to prevent the resignation of far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, according to a report by Israel’s Haaretz daily.

The paper, citing a senior Israeli official who was not named, said on Monday that according to the plan, Israel will declare that it is giving the Palestinian resistance group Hamas a few days to agree to a ceasefire, and if it does not, it will begin annexing areas of the enclave until Hamas surrenders.

“The plan has received approval from the Trump administration,” the report added, framing it as a political manoeuvre by Netanyahu to maintain the stability of his governing coalition by appeasing Smotrich.

The timing of the plan coincides with heightened political tensions inside Israel.

Smotrich recently threatened to resign after Netanyahu claimed Israel was allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza — despite a deliberate starvation policy that has triggered a catastrophic famine in the besieged enclave.

Smotrich, however, walked back his threat earlier Monday.