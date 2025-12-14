WORLD
2 min read
West African bloc rejects Guinea-Bissau's military transition plan
Army officers in Guinea-Bissau, branding themselves the Military High Command, toppled President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on November 26 and installed Major-General Horta Inta-A as interim president the following day.
West African bloc rejects Guinea-Bissau's military transition plan
Soldiers patrol on the main road in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, November 21, 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
December 14, 2025

West African bloc ECOWAS has rejected a transition programme announced by Guinea-Bissau’s military rulers and demanded a swift return to constitutional order, warning of targeted sanctions against those obstructing the process.

Army officers in Guinea-Bissau, branding themselves the Military High Command, toppled President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on November 26 and installed Major-General Horta Inta-A as interim president the following day.

Guinea-Bissau’s coup is the ninth in West and Central Africa in five years, deepening concerns over democratic backsliding in a region already grappling with insecurity and political instability.

Leaders at the Economic Community of West African States' annual summit in the Nigerian capital Abuja called for the immediate release of all political detainees, including opposition figures, and insisted on an inclusive short transition in Guinea-Bissau.

"What ECOWAS leaders have resolved to do is to ensure that there is zero tolerance for unconstitutional change of government," said Omar Touray, president of the ECOWAS Commission.

RECOMMENDED

ECOWAS said that elections held on November 23 were deemed free and transparent by its own observers, the African Union and the Community of Portuguese Language Countries.

ECOWAS also mandated its chair to lead a high-level delegation to Guinea-Bissau for talks with the junta.

If the junta failed to comply with the ECOWAS demands, the bloc would impose targeted sanctions against individuals or groups blocking the transition, the bloc said, urging the African Union and international partners to support its efforts.

RelatedTRT World - West African bloc suspends Guinea-Bissau after military coup
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group