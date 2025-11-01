At least 12 people were killed and several others seriously wounded when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck two sites sheltering displaced civilians in South Kordofan state, a local medical group said Saturday.

The Sudan Doctors Network said seven civilians, including women and children, were killed when the RSF militia shelled a camp for displaced people in the al-Abbasiya Tagali area in the state.

It came shortly after the rebel group killed five children in a drone strike targeting the headquarters of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the provincial capital, Kadugli.

The network described the attacks as “another crime added to the record of genocide being carried out by the RSF.”