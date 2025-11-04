New Yorkers are heading to the polls on Tuesday in a highly contested mayoral election.

Poll sites opened at 6 am local time (1100GMT) and will close at 9 pm (0200GMT Wednesday).

Early voting took place from October 25 to November 2, with more than 735,000 ballots cast, marking a new city record, according to the New York City Board of Elections.

At the centre of the race is Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, 34, born in Kampala, Uganda, to Indian parents and raised in New York from the age of seven. If elected, he would become the city’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor.

Mamdani, an avowed democratic socialist, has run a campaign focused on affordability and social services, promising free buses, universal childcare, city-run grocery stores, rent-stabilised housing and a plan to raise the minimum wage to $30 per hour by 2030 from $16.50 currently.

All of this would be paid for, he says, by raising the corporate tax rate to 11.5% — the same as in neighbouring New Jersey — as well as a 2 percent income tax on those earning over $1 million per year.

He has also pledged that he would order the New York Police Department (NYPD) to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he enter the city, citing the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant over war crimes in Gaza.