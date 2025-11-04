US
Polls open in New York mayoral race as Mamdani holds double-digit lead over Cuomo
If elected, Zohran Mamdani, who leads Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, to be New York City's first Muslim, South Asian mayor.
Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, and his wife, Rama Duwaji vote in the New York City on November 4, 2025. / Reuters
November 4, 2025

New Yorkers are heading to the polls on Tuesday in a highly contested mayoral election.

Poll sites opened at 6 am local time (1100GMT) and will close at 9 pm (0200GMT Wednesday).

Early voting took place from October 25 to November 2, with more than 735,000 ballots cast, marking a new city record, according to the New York City Board of Elections.

At the centre of the race is Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, 34, born in Kampala, Uganda, to Indian parents and raised in New York from the age of seven. If elected, he would become the city’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor.

Mamdani, an avowed democratic socialist, has run a campaign focused on affordability and social services, promising free buses, universal childcare, city-run grocery stores, rent-stabilised housing and a plan to raise the minimum wage to $30 per hour by 2030 from $16.50 currently.

All of this would be paid for, he says, by raising the corporate tax rate to 11.5% — the same as in neighbouring New Jersey — as well as a 2 percent income tax on those earning over $1 million per year.

He has also pledged that he would order the New York Police Department (NYPD) to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he enter the city, citing the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant over war crimes in Gaza.

Competing against him are former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, a right-wing community activist and radio talk show host.

Cuomo is running as an Independent after he lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June.

He has since sought to cast himself as the best positioned to lead the city following decades of public service, including leading the state of New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A compilation of polling compiled by the Real Clear Politics website has Mamdani up by an average of 14.3 percent, a massive lead heading into Election Day.

The review has Mamdani at 46.1 percent to Cuomo’s 31.8 percent. Sliwa sits in third place at 16.3%, and it is unclear if his base would back Cuomo, a longtime vocal Democrat.

