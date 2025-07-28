US President Donald Trump has reignited his long-standing feud with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, labelling him “a nasty person” and claiming he has “done a terrible job” leading the UK capital.

Trump’s remarks came at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday during the US president’s four-day summer visit to Scotland, the BBC reported.

“I am not a fan of your mayor. I think he has done a terrible job; he is a nasty person,” Trump said in response to a journalist’s question about his upcoming trip to London.

The comments echo previous attacks from the president, who in 2019 branded Khan a “stone-cold loser” on social media shortly after landing in the UK.

Sitting alongside Trump at the press event, Starmer attempted to defuse tensions, saying, “He’s a friend of mine, actually,” in reference to Khan.

Khan hits back