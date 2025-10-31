AMERICAS
1 min read
Venezuela to revoke citizenship of those supporting calls for US invasion
Nicolas Maduro accuses opposition figures of encouraging US to invade Venezuela, warning that move to revoke citizenship is based on Article 130 of constitution.
Venezuela to revoke citizenship of those supporting calls for US invasion
(FILE) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gives a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on September 15, 2025. / AP
October 31, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Thursday that a constitutional process will be launched to strip the citizenship of those who promote or encourage propaganda calling for a US invasion of the country.

According to local media reports, Maduro accused opposition figures of encouraging the US to invade Venezuela, warning that the move to revoke citizenship is based on Article 130 of the Venezuelan Constitution.

Meanwhile, during visits to the states of Sucre and Delta Amacuro, Maduro criticised the government of Trinidad and Tobago for submitting to the US.

RECOMMENDED

Maduro accused the US government of sowing discord, intrigue, hatred and xenophobia in the region, adding that Washington’s goal is to pit neighbouring countries against each other to provoke war.

He also claimed that a false flag operation orchestrated by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had been foiled. According to Maduro, the CIA planned to attack US warships stationed in Trinidad and Tobago and blame Venezuela for the assault.

RelatedVenezuela's Maduro to US: 'No crazy war, please!' - TRT World

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group