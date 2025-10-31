Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Thursday that a constitutional process will be launched to strip the citizenship of those who promote or encourage propaganda calling for a US invasion of the country.

According to local media reports, Maduro accused opposition figures of encouraging the US to invade Venezuela, warning that the move to revoke citizenship is based on Article 130 of the Venezuelan Constitution.

Meanwhile, during visits to the states of Sucre and Delta Amacuro, Maduro criticised the government of Trinidad and Tobago for submitting to the US.