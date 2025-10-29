AMERICAS
1 min read
Venezuela says intercepted three drug-ferrying aircraft
President Nicolas Maduro says the planes were detected and neutralised by Venezuelan aviation amid increased US military presence in the Caribbean.
Venezuela says intercepted three drug-ferrying aircraft
Maduro says three drug-ferrying aircraft were intercepted by Venezuelan forces amid a US military deployment in the Caribbean / AP
October 29, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said his country had intercepted three planes allegedly used for drug trafficking, in operations coinciding with a US military deployment against alleged drug groups in the Caribbean.

"The day before yesterday... a drug trafficking plane entered through the Caribbean. Our aviation detected it in a second," Maduro said at an official event.

"Today, two drug trafficking aircraft entered from the north. And in accordance with our law, we have an interception law... bam, boom, bang!"

Caracas has sought to showcase anti-drug efforts in the face of a massive US military deployment within striking distance of the country.

RECOMMENDED

The announcement came as the United States continues a major military deployment in the Caribbean Sea, officially aimed at combating drug trafficking networks operating between South America, the Caribbean and North America.

Venezuelan officials have repeatedly condemned the US operations as a "hostile manoeuvre," accusing Washington of using anti-narcotics missions as a pretext for military intimidation near its territorial waters.

Maduro said Venezuela would continue to "defend its skies" and remain vigilant against any external threats or violations of its sovereignty.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders