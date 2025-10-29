Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said his country had intercepted three planes allegedly used for drug trafficking, in operations coinciding with a US military deployment against alleged drug groups in the Caribbean.

"The day before yesterday... a drug trafficking plane entered through the Caribbean. Our aviation detected it in a second," Maduro said at an official event.

"Today, two drug trafficking aircraft entered from the north. And in accordance with our law, we have an interception law... bam, boom, bang!"

Caracas has sought to showcase anti-drug efforts in the face of a massive US military deployment within striking distance of the country.