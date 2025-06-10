POLITICS
2 min read
South Korea’s Lee urges China's Xi to play role in denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula
Newly elected President Lee Jae-myung invites Xi to the APEC Summit in November.
South Korea’s Lee urges China's Xi to play role in denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula
Xi Lee / User Upload
June 10, 2025

The new administration in South Korea on Tuesday urged China to help in the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, the presidential office in Seoul told Yonhap News.

Seoul urging Beijing to “play a constructive role” in the process came during the first telephonic conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

Lee assumed office last week after winning the snap presidential polls, triggered by the ousting of Yoon Suk-yeol over his failed bid to impose martial law last December.

Xi told Lee that China “will make efforts to resolve the issue,” according to South Korea's presidential spokeswoman Kang Yu-jung.

“Promoting peace and stability on the peninsula would serve as mutual interests for both South Korea and China,” said Xi.

The Korean Peninsula has remained divided since the 1950s inter-Korean war, and Seoul has repeatedly sought Pyongyang to denuclearize after its first tests in 2006.

Ties between the divided Koreas have remained at an all-time low since South Korea’s ousted President Yoon assumed office in 2022.

Xi and Lee also discussed bilateral ties, trade, and "strategic cooperative partnership.”

China and South Korea should promote their strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level, said Xi.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Japanese PM makes first contact with new South Korean president

It was the third phone call between Lee and a foreign leader. He earlier spoke to US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Xi urged Beijing and Seoul to jointly safeguard multilateralism and free trade, to ensure stable and smooth global and regional industrial and supply chains.

He stressed that the two sides should "inject more certainty into regional and international situations."

Lee also invited Xi to South Korea for November's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

"China is an important partner to us in all aspects, including the economy and security.

"I hope that the two countries, which are the APEC chair countries this year and next year, will work closely together on the occasion of APEC and build a Korea-China strategic cooperative partnership that can make a real contribution to the lives of the two peoples," Lee said on X.

The South Korean president called for bilateral cooperation with China "based on the spirit of mutual benefits, equality."

Lee and Xi also agreed on "efforts for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."​​​​​​​

Explore
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat