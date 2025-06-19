WORLD
2 min read
Trump interested in strategic trade ties, Pakistani army says
On Wednesday, US president met Pakistan’s army chief for lunch where they discussed Iran, cryptocurrency among other topics
Trump interested in strategic trade ties, Pakistani army says
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump met Pakistan’s army chief for lunch on Wednesday. The two men discussed trade and cryptocurrency. / AFP
June 19, 2025

Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump discussed trade, economic development, and cryptocurrency during their meeting at the White House on Wednesday, the Pakistan army said.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump 'should be celebrated' for brokering Pakistan-India truce — Bilawal Bhutto

“President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests,” the army said in a statement on Thursday.

Munir and Trump also exchanged views on prevailing tensions between Israel and Iran, the statement added.

‘I stopped a war’

US President Donald Trump has praised Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for what he described as a key role in preventing a war with India.

“It was an honour to host Field Marshal Asim Munir today,” Trump said following their lunch meeting in Washington, DC.

RelatedTRT Global - India-Pakistan ceasefire was achieved by military talks, not US mediation: Modi tells Trump
Recommended

The meeting took place in the Cabinet Room and was closed to the press.

“I invited him to thank him for helping stop a war. We also discussed a potential trade deal with Pakistan and regional issues — including the Iran situation,” Trump added.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the lunch, Trump reiterated his claim that he helped prevent a conflict between the South Asian rivals. “They were going at it, and both are nuclear countries. I stopped a war between two major nations,” he said.

Trump credited both General Munir and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with de-escalating the situation.

“This man [Munir] was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side, and PM Modi from the Indian side,” he said.

“I love Pakistan. Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night, and we’ll make a trade deal with Modi of India,” Trump added.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly later stated that part of the reason for the meeting was General Munir’s recent public remarks, in which he called for a Nobel Prize to be awarded to Trump for helping prevent what he described as a “nuclear war between India and Pakistan” last month.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking