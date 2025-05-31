WORLD
2 min read
Iran receives 'elements of US proposal' for nuclear deal via Oman
Iran says it will provide an "appropriate response" to the proposal in line with its principles and interests.
Iran receives 'elements of US proposal' for nuclear deal via Oman
Araghchi says Iran will respond appropriately with a response in line with its interests / Reuters
May 31, 2025

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi has delivered to Tehran a US proposal related to ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed.

Araghchi wrote on X on Saturday that Al-Busaidi made a "short visit" to the Iranian capital to present "elements of a US proposal."

He added that Iran would provide an "appropriate response" in line with its "principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said later on Saturday that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff "has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it's in their best interest to accept it."

"President (Donald) Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb," Leavitt said in a statement, confirming that the US proposal had been communicated to Iran.

Rounds of talks

Recommended

The fifth and last round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington on Iran's nuclear programme took place on May 23 in Rome, under Oman's mediation.

Araghchi characterised that round as "one of the most professional," noting that Iran clearly outlined its "positions and principles" during discussions.

Both sides exchanged ideas, and Al-Busaidi presented his proposals, which were taken by the two sides to their respective capitals for review.

No date has been set for a sixth round, amid widening differences about Iran's uranium enrichment.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran dismissed the latest "baseless" report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about its nuclear program as "a pretext for political manoeuvring" against the country.

The IAEA report, which was circulated to member states, said Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 percent purity has doubled, now 408.6 kilograms, an amount the agency said could be sufficient for nine nuclear weapons if enriched further.

Tensions continue to build in the region amid reports that Israel is planning a strike against Iranian nuclear sites, despite Trump cautioning against the attack.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit