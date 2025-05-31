Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi has delivered to Tehran a US proposal related to ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed.

Araghchi wrote on X on Saturday that Al-Busaidi made a "short visit" to the Iranian capital to present "elements of a US proposal."

He added that Iran would provide an "appropriate response" in line with its "principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said later on Saturday that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff "has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it's in their best interest to accept it."

"President (Donald) Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb," Leavitt said in a statement, confirming that the US proposal had been communicated to Iran.

Rounds of talks