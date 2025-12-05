WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel increases 2026 defence budget to $34B despite ceasefire in Gaza
Defence Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich agreed on the defence spending framework as the cabinet has begun debating next year's budget, which needs to be approved by March or could lead to new elections.
Israel increases 2026 defence budget to $34B despite ceasefire in Gaza
Israel Katz speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon on July 18, 2025 [FILE]. / AP
December 5, 2025

Israel's defence budget for 2026 has been set at 112 billion shekels ($34.63 billion), the defence minister's office said on Friday, up from 90 billion shekels budgeted in an earlier draft.

Defence Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich agreed on the defence spending framework as the cabinet has begun debating next year's budget, which needs to be approved by March or could lead to new elections.

Ministers began what is usually a marathon session on Thursday ahead of a vote that could come early on Friday. If it passes, it heads to parliament for its initial vote.

Katz said the military will continue to address the needs of its soldiers and reduce the burden on reservists.

RECOMMENDED

"We will continue to act decisively to reinforce the IDF (Israeli army) and to fully address the needs of the fighters and to reduce the burden on reservists - in order to ensure the security of the State of Israel on every front," his office quoted him as saying.

Smotrich's office said that the 2026 defence budget has seen an increase of 47 billion shekels compared to 2023 on the eve of the war.

Tel Aviv’s brutal war on Gaza has been costly for Israel, which spent $31 billion in 2024 on its war on the Palestinian enclave and Lebanon.

Israel has since entered ceasefire deals with both Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli defence minister orders military to continue demolitions in Gaza despite ceasefire
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow