Venezuela announced on Sunday that it filed a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), accusing the US of a “violation of sovereignty” after President Donald Trump declared its airspace should be considered entirely closed.

Venezuelan Transportation Minister Ramon Araguayan said on social media that Trump’s announcement regarding Venezuelan airspace constituted an infringement of national sovereignty.

He said officials had submitted a written complaint to the ICAO outlining their position.

“This kind of action constitutes unlawful interference, which is defined as a serious offence in Annex 17 of the International Civil Aviation Convention. It endangers the safety of aviation operations by spreading false information. Moreover, the United States has no authority to make such a declaration, and it has no legal basis,” he said.

Araguayan stressed that the only body with authority over Venezuelan airspace is the country’s National Aviation Authority (INAC), adding: “No foreign power can in any way replace Venezuela’s jurisdiction.”

According to local media, President Nicolas Maduro’s government has also sent a letter to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), warning that US military buildup in the Caribbean poses a serious threat to the stability of global energy markets.

US is ‘killing Venezuelans’