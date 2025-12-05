Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has highlighted the transformative power of education, saying it is “the only remedy capable of healing the world”, in a message marking the opening of the 5th Istanbul Education Summit.

The summit, organised by the Turkish Maarif Foundation under the theme “Improving the World Through Education”, brought together representatives from across the globe for discussions on the human, cultural and social impact of learning.

In a post on social media, Erdogan said she was pleased to welcome Latife al-Durubi, the wife of Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa, to Türkiye for the event, and wished the summit success.

“We know as Türkiye that education, when elevated to wisdom, is the only medicine that can improve the world,” she said.

“For this reason, our understanding of maarif is rooted in raising fair-minded children who feel humanity’s burdens at the very centre of their hearts.”