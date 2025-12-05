TÜRKİYE
Education is key to healing the world: Emine Erdogan
Erdogan praises the Turkish Maarif Foundation for carrying this approach beyond the country’s borders, describing it as “a pioneering model in education diplomacy”.
The summit is organised by the Turkish Maarif Foundation under the theme “Healing the World Through Education” / AA
December 5, 2025

Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has highlighted the transformative power of education, saying it is “the only remedy capable of healing the world”, in a message marking the opening of the 5th Istanbul Education Summit.

The summit, organised by the Turkish Maarif Foundation under the theme “Improving the World Through Education”, brought together representatives from across the globe for discussions on the human, cultural and social impact of learning.

In a post on social media, Erdogan said she was pleased to welcome Latife al-Durubi, the wife of Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa, to Türkiye for the event, and wished the summit success.

“We know as Türkiye that education, when elevated to wisdom, is the only medicine that can improve the world,” she said.

“For this reason, our understanding of maarif is rooted in raising fair-minded children who feel humanity’s burdens at the very centre of their hearts.”

‘Pioneering model in education diplomacy’

Erdogan praised the Turkish Maarif Foundation for carrying this approach beyond the country’s borders, describing it as “a pioneering model in education diplomacy”.

“It is a source of pride that in 56 countries, through more than 500 educational institutions, our foundation is nurturing good people and making a tangible contribution to global peace,” she noted.

Erdogan expressed hope that Türkiye’s education vision — shaped by its deep cultural heritage — would continue to strengthen the foundation’s influence across its “geography of the heart” and inspire future generations.

She also thanked all those who contributed to “this meaningful summit where ideas turn into action.”

