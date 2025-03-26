Wildfires in South Korea are now "the largest on record", having burned more forest than any previous blazes, the country's disaster chief said, as the death toll rose to 26.

"The wildfire is spreading rapidly," said on Thursday Lee Han-kyung, disaster and safety division chief. "The forest damage has reached 35,810 hectares, already exceeding the area affected by the 2000 East Coast wildfire, previously the largest on record, by more than 10,000 hectares."

The fatalities include a pilot whose helicopter crashed during efforts to contain a fire and four firefighters and other workers who died after being trapped by fast-moving flames driven by strong winds.

Authorities haven't disclosed details of the civilian dead, except that they are mostly in their 60s and 70s. They suspect human error caused several of the wildfires that began last Friday, including cases where people started fires while clearing overgrown grass from family tombs or with sparks during welding work.

As of Thursday morning, the centre said authorities were mobilising more than 9,000 people and about 120 helicopters to battle the wildfires.

"Damages are snowballing," acting President Han Duck-soo said in a televised address on Wednesday. "There are concerns that we'll have wildfire damages that we've never experienced, so we have to concentrate all our capabilities on putting out the wildfires this week."

The hardest-hit areas are Andong City, the neighbouring counties of Uiseong and Sancheong and the city of Ulsan.