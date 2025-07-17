Rumeysa Ozturk, the Turkish PhD student who was detained by the US President Donald Trump’s administration earlier this year, has recalled her harrowing detention, saying she was "thrust into a nightmare" when she was abruptly swept off the streets by masked agents.

During her six-and-a-half weeks of detention in a for-profit Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) prison, Ozturk said she was largely kept in a small cell with 23 women from a broad range of countries with whom she developed a bond of solidarity.

"We each found ourselves trapped in our own individual nightmares, but we found comfort and relief in one another, and we shared the burden and pain by listening to each other," she wrote in a Vanity Fair op-ed on Thursday.

"Each conversation turned into a group therapy session where we would gather to open up about the grief we felt regarding the harsh realities and dehumanisation occurring in a godforsaken for-profit ICE prison in America, a place we had all come to pursue our dreams," she added.

Ozturk, a Tufts University graduate student, had her visa revoked without her knowledge on the grounds that she co-authored an op-ed in the Tufts student newspaper demanding that the school acknowledge the Palestinian genocide in Gaza.

Ozturk's attempted deportation is one of several sought by the Trump administration as it seeks to crack down on pro-Palestinian sentiment on university campuses.

She was snatched off the streets by masked immigration agents and put into a van in March. She was then quickly taken out of Somerville, Massachusetts, before being flown to a series of locations that culminated in a detention centre in the southern state of Louisiana, thousands of miles away from her home.

Ozturk suffers from asthma and said she was forced to live in conditions that made her condition "significantly worse." During one asthma attack, officers would not respond until her fellow cellmates "began banging on the windows to get their attention."