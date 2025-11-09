China suspended an export ban to the United States that had targeted gallium, germanium and antimony, metals crucial for modern technology, including semiconductors, Beijing's commerce ministry announced.

The restrictions banned the export of so-called "dual-use" goods, materials that can have both civilian and military applications.

Imposed in December 2024, the ban will now be suspended until November 27, 2026, Beijing's commerce ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The announcement comes after leaders Xi Jinping and Donald Trump met on October 30 in South Korea and agreed to walk back some punitive measures imposed during their tit-for-tat tariff escalation.