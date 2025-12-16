Australian police said they were investigating why a father and son travelled to the Philippines a month before carrying out a mass shooting at Bondi Beach.

"The reasons why they went to the Philippines, and the purpose of that, and where they went, is under investigation at the moment," New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters on Tuesday.

Australia’s federal police commissioner, Krissy Barrett, said initial investigations suggested the gunmen could have been inspired by Daesh, adding they found two homemade Daesh symbols in a vehicle used by one of the men.

The suspected gunmen were a father and son, aged 50 and 24, police said.