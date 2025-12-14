Australian police have said that the two suspected gunmen in a deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach were a father and son, and that investigators are not searching for any additional suspects.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters on Monday that the attackers were a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son. The father was killed at the scene, while the son remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital.

“We are not looking for a further offender,” Lanyon said. “We are satisfied that there were two offenders involved in yesterday’s incident.”

At least 16 people were killed in Sunday's attack, including 15 victims and one of the assailants, and about 40 others were injured, police said.

Lanyon said the older suspect was a licensed firearms holder with six registered weapons. Police recovered six firearms in total from the scene and during overnight searches at two properties in the suburbs of Bonnyrigg and Campsie. Ballistics and forensic tests are underway to confirm that the weapons seized were those used in the attack, he said.

Police also removed explosive devices from one of the attackers’ vehicles, according to a report by public broadcaster ABC.

‘A genuine hero’