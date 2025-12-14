WORLD
2 min read
Australian police identify Bondi Beach gunmen as father and son
Older suspect killed at the scene while his son remains hospitalised in critical condition, officials say.
Australian police identify Bondi Beach gunmen as father and son
Ambulances move around at Bondi Beach after a shooting in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. / AP
December 14, 2025

Australian police have said that the two suspected gunmen in a deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach were a father and son, and that investigators are not searching for any additional suspects.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters on Monday that the attackers were a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son. The father was killed at the scene, while the son remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital.

“We are not looking for a further offender,” Lanyon said. “We are satisfied that there were two offenders involved in yesterday’s incident.”

At least 16 people were killed in Sunday's attack, including 15 victims and one of the assailants, and about 40 others were injured, police said.

Lanyon said the older suspect was a licensed firearms holder with six registered weapons. Police recovered six firearms in total from the scene and during overnight searches at two properties in the suburbs of Bonnyrigg and Campsie. Ballistics and forensic tests are underway to confirm that the weapons seized were those used in the attack, he said.

Police also removed explosive devices from one of the attackers’ vehicles, according to a report by public broadcaster ABC.

RelatedTRT World - Death toll in Sydney beach shooting rises 16: NSW police

‘A genuine hero’

RECOMMENDED

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack, dubbing the incident as “terrorism."

“This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy,” Albanese said. “There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation.”

Authorities also praised a bystander who intervened during the shooting. The man, identified as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, was filmed running toward one of the gunmen and wrestling away his weapon, forcing the attacker to retreat.

Al Ahmed, a fruit shop owner and father of two, remains in the hospital after undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds to his arm and hand, his family told local media.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns called al Ahmed’s actions heroic.

“A man walking up to a gunman who had fired on the community and single-handedly disarming him, putting his own life at risk to save the lives of countless other people,” Minns said. “That man is a genuine hero.”

RelatedTRT World - Australia hails Ahmed al Ahmed as 'hero' who stopped gunman in his tracks
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group