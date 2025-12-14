WORLD
Death toll in Sydney beach shooting rises 16: NSW police
Authorities announce that one suspect was killed, while another suspect is in critical condition.
An armed attack took place at Bondi Beach in Sydney, in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW). / AP
December 14, 2025

The number of people killed in the shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach has risen to 16, while around 40 remain in hospital, New South Wales police said.

"More information will be made available soon," the police said on X on Sunday.

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon declared the mass shooting to be “a terrorist incident."

NSW Premier Chris Minns said it was “designed to target the Jewish community.”

According to an NSW police statement, “a man believed to be one of the shooters” is among the dead. The second alleged shooter is in critical condition, it added.

Among the wounded are two cops.

The statement said that “a number of suspicious items located in the vicinity are being examined by specialist officers, and an exclusion zone is in place.”

It added: “An extensive crime scene has been established, and inquiries are now underway. There have been NO reports of any other incidents in Sydney connected to this incident.”

