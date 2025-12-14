WORLD
Australia hails Ahmed al Ahmed as 'hero' who stopped gunman in his tracks
43-year-old Ahmed sustains injuries as he disarms one of the shooters during deadly attack that killed 12.
The 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, who saved many lives, was reportedly shot in two places during the attack. (Photo: 7News) / User Upload
December 14, 2025

Australian media have reported that the individual, who intervened in a shooting attack on a beach in Sydney and disarmed one of the suspects, was a man named Ahmed al Ahmed.

According to a report published on News.com.au, video footage captured the moment during the attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach when a man approached one of the attackers from behind, grabbed the shotgun from his hands, and neutralised him.

"News.com.au can confirm the hero has been named as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, a Sydney local who owns a fruit shop in Sutherland," the report said.

The 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, who saved many lives, was reportedly shot in two places during the attack and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Speaking to 7News from the hospital, Ahmed’s cousin, Mustafa, said his cousin would undergo surgery tonight.

Mustafa added that Ahmed al Ahmed, a father of two, had no experience with firearms.

“A hero who saved many lives”

As details of Ahmed al Ahmed’s intervention became a major focus of Australian media and public discussion, footage of the incident was widely shared on social media.

The Sydney Morning Herald referred to Ahmed as “a hero who saved many lives.”

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns praised Ahmed, saying: "It’s the most unbelievable scene I’ve ever seen. A man walking up to a gunman who had fired on the community and single-handedly disarming him, putting his own life at risk to save the lives of countless other people."

"That man is a genuine hero, and I’ve got no doubt that there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery," he added.

Armed attack in Australia

An armed attack took place at Bondi Beach in Sydney, in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW).

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated at a press conference that the attack was directed at Jewish Australians.

The attack left 12 people dead and 29 others injured, including two police officers.

Authorities announced that one suspect was killed, while another injured suspect was taken into custody.

Representatives of Australia’s Muslim community condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

