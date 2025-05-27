POLITICS
Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada if it joins US
The Republican president says Canada must become the 51st state to join the missile defence system for free; otherwise, it would cost $61 billion.
Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada — if it joins US / AP
May 27, 2025

President Donald Trump has offered Canada the chance to join his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defence system for free — but only if it becomes part of the United States.

Otherwise, it would cost Canada $61 billion to participate in the system, said Trump on Tuesday, who has repeatedly suggested that the United States’ northern neighbour should become the 51st state.

Canada has expressed interest in joining the missile defence scheme — unveiled by Trump last week as a shield against a range of hostile weapons — but has firmly rejected any suggestion of surrendering its sovereignty.

“I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“But (it) will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!”

There was no immediate response from Canadian officials to Trump’s remarks.

Trump announced the Golden Dome initiative a week ago, stating it would cost around $175 billion and be operational by the end of his presidential term in 2029. However, experts have warned that the system faces significant technical and political hurdles and may ultimately cost far more than Trump has estimated.

Trump previously claimed Canada was keen to join the missile defence network. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney later confirmed that “high-level” discussions on the matter had taken place.

Canada and the United States are long-time defence partners through NATO and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Still, Trump’s proposal appears likely to inflame tensions with Ottawa. Carney firmly rejected Trump’s call for Canada to join the US as a state during his visit to the White House earlier this month, saying that Canada was “never for sale.”

Despite their differences, Carney and Trump appeared to ease some friction during the visit, particularly regarding US tariffs imposed on Canadian exports.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
