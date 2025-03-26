Sudan's Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al Burhan has arrived at the presidential palace in the capital and declared Khartoum is "free" after the expulsion of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.

"It's over… Khartoum is free," al Burhan, who is also the army's commander, said on Wednesday at the presidential palace surrounded by dozens of soldiers, shortly after the army reclaimed Khartoum airport.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Khartoum State Government's official platform said on Facebook that Khartoum is free of RSF.

Al Burhan's arrival marks the first time his helicopter has landed in Khartoum since the civil war erupted nearly two years ago.

The army announced on Friday that it had regained control of the presidential palace, while the RSF downplayed the loss, insisting it did not signify defeat.

Related TRT Global - Sudan army retakes central bank after presidential palace recapture

RSF 'haven't collapsed'

Meanwhile, Basha Tabiq, an adviser to the commander of the RSF, dismissed claims that the army had secured a victory in Khartoum, insisting the paramilitary group remains intact.​​​​​​​