At least 18 people have been killed and more than 360 wounded in Afghanistan in clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan since October 10, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has said in a statement.

"UNAMA calls on all parties to bring a lasting end to hostilities to protect civilians," the statement added on Thursday.

The statement came after days of fighting that killed dozens of people in both countries and injured hundreds more.

It’s the deadliest crisis between the neighbours since 2021, when the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan following the collapse of the Western-backed government.

Cross-border violence has escalated since October 10, with each country saying they were retaliating to armed provocations from the other.

On Wednesday, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire. The truce followed appeals from major regional powers, as the violence threatened to destabilise a region where groups, including al-Qaeda, are trying to resurface.

There were no reports of overnight fighting.