The United States and Yemen's Houthis have reached a ceasefire agreement, mediator Oman announced, saying the deal would ensure "freedom of navigation" in the Red Sea where the Iran-backed group have attacked shipping.

It comes after President Donald Trump announced that the United States would end its attacks against the Houthis after the Iran-backed group agreed to stop harassing ships in the Red Sea, though he made no direct mention of recent attacks on ally Israel.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on Tuesday that "following recent discussions and contacts... with the aim of de-escalation, efforts have resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides".

"Neither side will target the other... ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping" in the Red Sea, he added in a statement posted online.

In surprise comments at the White House, Trump said the Iran-backed group had "capitulated" after a near-daily, seven-week US bombing campaign that left 300 dead, according to an AFP tally of Houthi figures.

The head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said the US halt of "aggression" against Yemen will be evaluated, according to a post on X.

He said the group would continue to support Gaza to end the war, indicating the ceasefire with the US did not include a halt to the group's attacks on Israel.