US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed the revocation of the visa of Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk, 30, and defended her arrest following an article she co-authored criticising Israel.

"We revoked her visa," Rubio told a news conference in Guyana on Thursday, referring to Ozturk's F1 student visa.



"We give you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses."

Rubio defended the decision, saying foreign students engaging in activism that disrupts university life would face similar consequences.

"If you apply for a visa to enter the United States and be a student, and you tell us that the reason why you're coming to the United States is not just because you want to write op-eds, but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students, taking over buildings ... We're not going to give you a visa," he said.

"If you lie to us and get a visa and then enter the United States, and with that visa participate in that sort of activity, we're going to take away your visa," he added.

However, Rubio did not provide any evidence linking Ozturk to violence.

Her friends and family say she was arrested following a campaign by Canary Mission, a pro-Israel website that blacklists pro-Palestinian students and activists, stemming from an article she co-authored criticising Israel.

'We do it every day'

Rubio added that he has cancelled the visas of more than 300 "lunatics" in a growing crackdown against pro-Palestine activism on American university campuses.

Asked to confirm reports of 300 visas stripped, Rubio said: "Maybe more than 300 at this point. We do it every day."

"Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visas," he told reporters.

"At some point I hope we run out because we've gotten rid of them," Rubio said.

Ozturk was one of four students who wrote an op-ed in The Tufts Daily last March criticising the university’s response to student demands that Tufts "acknowledge the Palestinian genocide," disclose its investments and divest from companies with direct or indirect ties to Israel.

Ozturk, a Turkish PhD student at Tufts University and Fulbright scholar, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) late on Tuesday near her home in Somerville, Massachusetts while heading to an iftar dinner to break her fast during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, according to her lawyer Mahsa Khanbabai.