French President Emmanuel Macron urged world leaders to impose a global moratorium on deep-sea mining, calling it an “international necessity” at the UN Ocean Conference (UNOC) in Nice, co-hosted by France and Costa Rica.

"I think it's madness to launch predatory economic action that will disrupt the deep seabed, disrupt biodiversity, destroy it... The moratorium on deep-seabed exploitation is an international necessity," he told the gathering in Nice, southeastern France.

His comments came as the five-day summit brought together marine scientists, policymakers, and global experts who are reaching a consensus on a troubling reality: the world’s oceans are under significant threat.

Running from Monday to Friday, the event aims to ignite crucial discussions surrounding ocean protection, financing, and sustainable development.

Recently, Li Junhua, UN under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs, warned starkly that the Earth’s oceans are “in a state of emergency,” echoing concerns increasingly voiced within the global scientific community.

Karina Barquet, a senior research fellow and team leader of the Water, Coasts and Ocean group at the Stockholm Environment Institute, reinforced this sentiment. “The emergency declaration is sadly not an exaggeration – it’s a reflection of what science and local communities have been telling us for years,” Barquet told Anadolu.

She highlighted the complexities facing ocean ecosystems, which suffer from multiple, overlapping issues: “One of the most pressing challenges is that multiple stressors, such as warming, acidification, biodiversity loss, and pollution, are no longer isolated issues. They interact and amplify each other, creating cascading risks that are difficult to manage through siloed policies.”

Climate change and ocean emergency

While plastic pollution, ecosystem loss, and overfishing are contributing significantly to ocean degradation, experts overwhelmingly identify climate change as the leading driver.

“Climate change, in particular, acts as a risk multiplier. It destabilises ecosystems, disrupts livelihoods, and threatens infrastructure,” said Barquet.

Callum Roberts, a professor of marine conservation at the University of Exeter, underscored this point.

Historically, Roberts explained, overexploitation of marine life has significantly reduced ocean biodiversity, but climate change has now overtaken other threats in urgency.

“Climate change is only going to become a bigger threat to the ocean over time,” he said.

He emphasised how oceans have been “a friend to humanity,” absorbing over 90% of heat trapped by greenhouse gas emissions since the Industrial Revolution, acting as a buffer against catastrophic global warming.

“We have been able to survive on a planet that is reasonably cool because the oceans trapped that heat,” said Roberts.

“If it hadn’t been for oceans taking up that heat, the temperature on land could have risen by an estimated 36°C, not the 1.5°C increase seen up to now.”

But this critical function comes at a cost, as warmer ocean waters have profoundly impacted marine ecosystems, particularly coral reefs, with Roberts pointing out several incidents of mass coral death over the past 30 years.

Key discussions and the High Seas Treaty

Roberts expressed hope that the conference will catalyze significant progress towards expanded ocean protections.

With the looming 2030 deadline to protect 30% of Earth’s ocean and land areas, set by the Convention on Biological Diversity in 2022, the marine scientist noted current progress remains sluggish.

“We need to accelerate progress in terms of both ocean and land protection, but the ocean lags behind land in terms of the amount of area that is protected,” he explained.