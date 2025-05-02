At least four people were killed and over 100 flights were delayed as strong winds, dust storms, and heavy rains lashed the capital New Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.

State meteorologists said on Friday that wind speed was reported over Delhi in “association with an intense thunderstorm” in the morning, with the strongest wind of kilometres per hour recorded in the Safdarjung area. It said rainfall was also reported over the capital with intense thunderstorms.

As the intense weather led to trees falling and waterlogging, this impacted flights, with over 100 suffering delays, according to flightradar24.com.