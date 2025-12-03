December 3, 2025
The European Union has agreed to phase out Russian natural gas by 2027, marking a historic break from the dependence that defined EU energy policy for decades. The decision comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine nears its fourth year and continues to shake the continent to its core.
By October 2025, Russia’s share of EU gas imports had already fallen down from 45 percent before the war. But Brussels only managed this by slashing overall gas demand. The question now is whether the EU can truly cope without the Russian supply it once heavily relied on.