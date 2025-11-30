Hondurans are voting Sunday in an election that will determine the country’s next president and has attracted international attention.

About 6.5 million registered voters in the Central American nation of about 10 million people will choose a president for the next four years, along with 128 members of Congress, 20 representatives to the Central American Parliament, and mayors in all of nearly 300 municipalities.

While five presidential candidates are on the ballot, polls show a tight race led by three contenders.

Rixi Moncada of the ruling Libre party is running on social justice and reducing inequality. Moncada is a close ally of current President Xiomara Castro, who claims she will "democratise" an economy dominated by elite groups.

Nasry “Tito” Asfura of the National Party is campaigning on job creation through public-private investment.

Trump backs Asfura

He has received support from Argentina’s President Javier Milei and US President Donald Trump.

Trump weighed in on the election on Friday, vowing to be “very supportive” of Honduras if Asfura wins and pledging to pardon former leader Juan Orlando Hernandez.