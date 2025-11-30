WORLD
Tensions have escalated as rival parties accuse each other of plotting electoral fraud.
Hondurans vote as Trump, Milei back Asfura
Trump weighed in on the election, vowing to be “very supportive” of Honduras if Asfura wins / Reuters
November 30, 2025

Hondurans are voting Sunday in an election that will determine the country’s next president and has attracted international attention.

About 6.5 million registered voters in the Central American nation of about 10 million people will choose a president for the next four years, along with 128 members of Congress, 20 representatives to the Central American Parliament, and mayors in all of nearly 300 municipalities.

While five presidential candidates are on the ballot, polls show a tight race led by three contenders.

Rixi Moncada of the ruling Libre party is running on social justice and reducing inequality. Moncada is a close ally of current President Xiomara Castro, who claims she will "democratise" an economy dominated by elite groups.

Nasry “Tito” Asfura of the National Party is campaigning on job creation through public-private investment.

Trump backs Asfura

He has received support from Argentina’s President Javier Milei and US President Donald Trump.

Trump weighed in on the election on Friday, vowing to be “very supportive” of Honduras if Asfura wins and pledging to pardon former leader Juan Orlando Hernandez.

“If he doesn’t win, the United States will not be throwing good money after bad, because a wrong leader can only bring catastrophic results to a country, no matter which country it is,” he added.

Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party, the third leading candidate, is running for president for the third time. He is campaigning on an anti-corruption platform with plans to streamline bureaucracy and support small and medium-sized businesses.

Tensions have escalated as rival parties accuse each other of plotting electoral fraud.

President Castro alleges the National Party intends to dispute the results if Moncada wins.

Her accusation followed the release of recordings by Attorney General Johel Zelaya that purportedly captured electoral officials and a military officer discussing ways to “alter the popular vote”.

Polls opened at 1300 GMT and will close at 2300 GMT, with a possible extension of one hour.

