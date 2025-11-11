US
US Senate passes bill to end record government shutdown, sending it to House
Legislation to reopen federal agencies passes 60–40 in Senate after 41 days of shutdown, moves to House for final approval.
US Senate passes bill 60–40 to end record 41-day government shutdown. / AP
November 11, 2025

The US Senate has passed legislation to end the longest-ever US government shutdown in American history, now in its 41st day.

By a vote of 60–40, senators approved H.R.5371, the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026, as amended.

Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto, Dick Durbin, John Fetterman, Maggie Hassan, Tim Kaine, Angus King, Jacky Rosen and Jeanne Shaheen joined Republicans in supporting the measure.

Republican Senator Rand Paul was the only GOP member to vote against the bill.

The legislation will now go to the House of Representatives for final approval before it can be signed into law.

Longest-ever shutdown

Since the shutdown began on October 1, more than one million federal workers have gone unpaid, while critical services and benefits have been disrupted nationwide.

The crisis has also caused mounting air traffic chaos, with more than 1,000 flight cancellations daily, increasing pressure on lawmakers to act.

"We’ll be opening up our country very quickly," President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office after the vote, calling the agreement "a very good deal."

The bill, which funds the government through January and restores key programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for low-income Americans, now heads to the House of Representatives, also controlled by Republicans.

A vote could take place as early as Wednesday before the measure goes to Trump’s desk.

"It appears our long national nightmare is finally coming to an end, and we’re grateful for that," House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

"At least some Democrats now appear ready to do what Republicans, President Trump, and millions of hardworking Americans have been asking them to do for weeks."

At the centre of the Senate standoff was Democrats’ demand to extend health insurance subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

Republicans insisted that negotiations over healthcare take place only after the government is reopened.

Millions of Americans who rely on "Obamacare" coverage would face doubled costs if the subsidies lapse.

The agreement includes a pledge by Senate leaders to hold a vote on healthcare legislation but does not guarantee the subsidies’ extension.

"After 40 days of uncertainty, I’m profoundly glad to announce that nutrition programs, our veterans, and other critical priorities will have their full-year funding," said Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

However, the compromise triggered anger among progressives.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the deal "pathetic," while Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer voted against it, saying he could "not in good faith" support a bill that "fails to address the healthcare crisis."

"This fight will and must continue," Schumer said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
