The US Senate has passed legislation to end the longest-ever US government shutdown in American history, now in its 41st day.

By a vote of 60–40, senators approved H.R.5371, the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026, as amended.

Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto, Dick Durbin, John Fetterman, Maggie Hassan, Tim Kaine, Angus King, Jacky Rosen and Jeanne Shaheen joined Republicans in supporting the measure.

Republican Senator Rand Paul was the only GOP member to vote against the bill.

The legislation will now go to the House of Representatives for final approval before it can be signed into law.

Longest-ever shutdown

Since the shutdown began on October 1, more than one million federal workers have gone unpaid, while critical services and benefits have been disrupted nationwide.

The crisis has also caused mounting air traffic chaos, with more than 1,000 flight cancellations daily, increasing pressure on lawmakers to act.

"We’ll be opening up our country very quickly," President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office after the vote, calling the agreement "a very good deal."

The bill, which funds the government through January and restores key programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for low-income Americans, now heads to the House of Representatives, also controlled by Republicans.

A vote could take place as early as Wednesday before the measure goes to Trump’s desk.