Not long after President Donald Trump took office in January, staff at CentroNia bilingual preschool began rehearsing what to do if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials came to the door.

As ICE became a regular presence in their historically Latino neighbourhood this summer, teachers stopped taking children to nearby parks, libraries and playgrounds that had once been considered an extension of the classroom.

And in October, the school scrapped its beloved Hispanic Heritage Month parade, when immigrant parents typically dressed their children in costumes and football jerseys from their home countries.

ICE had begun stopping staff members, all of whom have legal status, and school officials worried about drawing more unwelcome attention.

All of this transpired before ICE officials arrested a teacher inside a Spanish immersion preschool in Chicago in October.

The event left immigrants who work in child care, along with the families who rely on them, feeling frightened and vulnerable.

Trump’s push for the largest mass deportation in history has had an outsized impact on the child care field, which is heavily reliant on immigrants and already strained by a worker shortage.

Immigrant child care workers and preschool teachers, the majority of whom are working and living in the US legally, say they are wracked by anxiety over possible encounters with ICE officials. Some have left the field, and others have been forced out by changes to immigration policy.

At CentroNia, CEO Myrna Peralta said all staff must have legal status and work authorisation. But ICE's presence and the fear it generates have changed how the school operates.

“That really dominates all of our decision making,” Peralta said.

Instead of taking children on walks through the neighbourhood, staff members push children on strollers around the hallways.

And staff converted a classroom into a miniature library when the school scrapped a partnership with a local library.

The child care industry depends on immigrants

Schools and child care centres were once off limits to ICE officials, in part to keep children out of harm’s way.

But those rules were scrapped not long after Trump's inauguration. Instead, ICE officials are urged to exercise “common sense.”

Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, defended ICE officials' decision to enter the Chicago preschool.

She said the teacher, who had a work permit and was later released, was a passenger in a car that was being pursued by ICE officials.

She got out of the car and ran into the preschool, McLaughlin said, emphasising the teacher was “arrested in the vestibule, not in the school.” The man who had been driving went inside the preschool, where officials arrested him.

About one-fifth of America’s child care workers were born outside the United States and one-fifth are Latino.

The proportion of immigrants in some places, particularly large cities, is much higher: In the District of Columbia, California and New York, around 40% of the child care workforce is foreign-born, according to UC Berkeley’s Centre for the Study of Child Care Employment.