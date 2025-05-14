President Donald Trump has announced the lifting of US sanctions on Syria to give the war-ravaged country a “chance at greatness”.

The announcement came months after Syrians turned a corner in December when they booted out the more than five-decade-long authoritarian Baath regime and replaced it with the Syrian Transitional Government under President Ahmed Alsharaa.

Trump announced on May 13 the end to the “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria in response to demands from Alsharaa's allies in Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Syria first came under a broad range of US sanctions at the end of the 1970s as dictator Hafez al Assad took power through an internal party coup and seized the presidency in 1970.

The intensity of US sanctions increased in 2011 as human rights abuses by the brutal Bashar al Assad regime made global headlines in the wake of civil war.

Sanctions limit a country’s ability to trade with the outside world. Once sanctioned, a business or bank can’t make transactions in major currencies or use SWIFT, the mainstay of the global payments network that banks rely on to process cross-border trade.

The inability to trade cripples the economy, bringing the targeted regime to its knees.

Here’s a brief timeline of US sanctions on Syria since 1979.

December 1979

The US first designated Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism in 1979. As a result, Damascus faced restrictions on US foreign assistance along with a ban on defence exports and sales.

Besides, its designation as the state sponsor of terrorism also barred Syria from accessing dual-use items, which could be used for both civilian and military purposes.

May 2004

President George W. Bush signed an executive order in 2004 after the US legislature passed the Syria Accountability and Lebanese Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2003.

The executive order imposed additional sanctions, including a ban on most US exports to Syria, except food and medicine. It also put restrictions on Syrian banking transactions, besides asset freezes on individuals and entities linked to terrorism or suspected of destabilising activities.

In the subsequent two years, the White House designated the Commercial Bank of Syria as a primary money-laundering concern, prohibiting US financial institutions from maintaining correspondent accounts with it. It meant the sanctioned Syrian bank could no longer provide services on behalf of any US financial institution.

April-August 2011

US President Barack Obama signed an executive order in April 2011 to punish the Syrian regime for its violent repression of protests at the onset of the civil war. The sanction ensured that the Syrian officials and others responsible for human rights abuses were blocked from accessing their US properties.

Next month, another executive order targeted senior Syrian government officials, including al Assad, freezing their US-based assets and prohibiting US persons from doing transactions with them.