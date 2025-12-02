Belgian police have raided the EU's diplomatic service, the European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels, and the College of Europe in Bruges, a training college, as part of a probe into suspected fraud, the European Public Prosecutor's Office said.

Three suspects were detained on Tuesday as part of an investigation into suspected fraud related to EU-funded training for junior diplomats, the prosecutors said.

Among them was former Vice President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini.

Mogherini, who was the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs from 2014 to 2019, now leads the College of Europe graduate school, whose premises were searched.

The 52-year-old Italian was arrested in Brussels along with the training school's deputy head and Stefano Sannino, a senior EU official who was EEAS secretary general from 2021 to 2024, according to a source close to the matter.

The EU's current top diplomat, High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, took over the post a year ago from Mogherini's successor, Josep Borrell.

Strong suspicions