US President Donald Trump has said Australia would get coveted nuclear-powered attack submarines and signed a deal on rare earth minerals with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House.

"The submarines that we're starting to build for Australia are really moving along," Trump told reporters on Monday as he sat alongside Albanese in the cabinet room of the White House.

"We've worked on this long and hard, and we're starting that process right now. And it's really moving along very rapidly, very well."

"This is an $8.5 billion dollar pipeline that we have ready to go," Albanese said.

He praised the bilateral ties, saying that Canberra will "continue to take every opportunity to improve the relationship even further."

"Today's agreement on critical minerals and rare earths is just taking it to the next level," he said.

The two leaders also signed a deal on critical minerals and rare earths, which are vital for the technology that runs the global economy.

Albanese has touted Australia's abundant critical minerals as a way to loosen China's grip over global supplies.

The promise to Australia, which promotes itself as a key US ally against China, came after the Trump administration said earlier this year it was reviewing a deal for the subs signed under previous president Joe Biden.

The Australian premier meanwhile managed to ride out an awkward confrontation between Trump and Australia's ambassador to Washington — former prime minister Kevin Rudd.

Rudd deleted a series of critical social media posts about Trump following the Republican's election victory last year.

"I don't like you either. I don't. And I probably never will," Trump said to Rudd when a reporter pointed out that the ex-PM was in the room and asked the US president whether he minded the comments.

Australians have a mostly unfavourable view of the Trump administration, polling shows, though the country relies on the United States to balance China's expanding military clout in the Pacific region.