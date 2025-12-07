Syrians are marking the first anniversary of the fall of the 61-year Baath regime with celebrations and renewed optimism that their country is transforming into a free, secure nation.

Residents of the capital Damascus say the hardships they faced under the ousted Bashar al Assad regime have ended, expressing confidence that the new administration will lead Syria toward a better future, particularly in freedom, the economy and security.

The new government, established after the collapse of the Assad regime, has taken steps to provide basic services, including electricity and civil servants’ salaries, while implementing decisions that directly affect citizens’ daily lives.

A presidential decree in June raised civil servant salaries from 250,000 Syrian pounds (about $15 at the time) to 750,000 Syrian pounds (about $65).

Meanwhile, repair and maintenance work began on the country’s power grid, which had suffered severe damage during 14 years of bombardment.

The country’s energy ministry said that production capacity had risen following work at main power plants, aided by natural gas obtained from Azerbaijan with support from Türkiye.

Under the ousted government, electricity was available only a few hours daily, but new measures quickly extended the supply to 8-10 hours per day.

Moreover, major cities including Aleppo, Homs and Damascus received uninterrupted 24-hour electricity on a trial basis for the first time in 15 years.

Prisons that left dark marks on the Syrian public, including Sednaya, the Mezzeh military prison and Khatib, were permanently closed.

‘Syria moving towards becoming a much better place’

Damascus resident Kris Tume said transportation was nearly paralysed under the Assad regime, with people waiting hours for service due to fuel shortages.

“Now we find vehicles within seconds. Life has returned to normal because of access to gasoline and diesel,” Tume said. “Syria is moving toward becoming a much better place.”

She noted that technology was blocked from entering the country for years, with the artificial intelligence sector only beginning to develop this year.

“Change started with us,” Tume said. “When people change, society changes too.”

‘Being able to return after 14 years is a revolution itself’

Zein al-Abidin, newly returned to Syria after 14 years, emphasised that even speaking on the street was forbidden under the ousted regime.

“In the past, expressing opinions was prohibited. Today we can make our voices heard comfortably,” Abidin said.