SPORTS & COMPETITIONS
3 min read
'Worst season ever': Hamilton feels deflated as first Ferrari campaign hits new low in Las Vegas
Hamilton has yet to stand on the podium in 22 races for the Italian team, with a sprint win in Shanghai in March the only real bright spot of the campaign.
'Worst season ever': Hamilton feels deflated as first Ferrari campaign hits new low in Las Vegas
"I've tried everything, in and out of the car," Hamilton says. / Reuters
November 24, 2025

An unhappy Lewis Hamilton said his first season with Ferrari had been the worst of his career after he started last in Las Vegas and finished 10th, before being promoted to eighth hours after the race ended.

It was the first time since the 2009 Abu Dhabi season-ender that a Ferrari had started at the back of the grid on performance.

"I feel terrible," seven-times world champion Hamilton, who made his debut with McLaren in 2007, told Sky Sports television in the immediate aftermath, before both McLarens were disqualified.

"It's been the worst season ever. No matter how much I try, it just keeps going worse.

"I've tried everything, in and out of the car."

Hamilton, who joined from Mercedes in January, has yet to stand on the podium in 22 races for the Italian team — with a sprint win in Shanghai in March the only real bright spot of the campaign.

Ferrari are the only top four team without a win in 2025 and have slipped from close second to McLaren last year to fourth in the standings.

"I don't even know how many points we have, but at this rate, with my performance, we're done," Hamilton, who cannot now finish the season in the top five overall, told reporters.

RelatedTRT World - F1 icon Hamilton speaks up for children dying in Gaza, calls for ceasefire

Gloomy about the team's performance

RECOMMENDED

Hamilton has sounded increasingly gloomy about the team's performance, after upbeat comments early in the season, with Ferrari chairman John Elkann recently saying the drivers should talk less and focus on driving.

On Friday, Hamilton described qualifying as 'horrible'.

Team boss Fred Vasseur said he knew where the Briton was coming from.

"I can completely understand the adrenaline and the emotion and having a comment that is a bit harsh at this stage of the weekend," he told reporters.

"The most important thing is not what they say in the TV pen, it's what they do on Monday morning with the team to try to do better and try to push the team to do better."

Former teammate and 2009 world champion Jenson Button, now a Sky television pundit, sympathised with Hamilton.

"It's been a very difficult season for someone of his calibre. He's carried himself so well," said the Briton.

"It's the first time I feel we've really seen him seriously deflated. It gets to you. Mentally it's draining when you have a few bad races.

"It won't weigh on him after this weekend but it's a tough moment for his career right now."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance