An unhappy Lewis Hamilton said his first season with Ferrari had been the worst of his career after he started last in Las Vegas and finished 10th, before being promoted to eighth hours after the race ended.

It was the first time since the 2009 Abu Dhabi season-ender that a Ferrari had started at the back of the grid on performance.

"I feel terrible," seven-times world champion Hamilton, who made his debut with McLaren in 2007, told Sky Sports television in the immediate aftermath, before both McLarens were disqualified.

"It's been the worst season ever. No matter how much I try, it just keeps going worse.

"I've tried everything, in and out of the car."

Hamilton, who joined from Mercedes in January, has yet to stand on the podium in 22 races for the Italian team — with a sprint win in Shanghai in March the only real bright spot of the campaign.

Ferrari are the only top four team without a win in 2025 and have slipped from close second to McLaren last year to fourth in the standings.

"I don't even know how many points we have, but at this rate, with my performance, we're done," Hamilton, who cannot now finish the season in the top five overall, told reporters.

Related TRT World - F1 icon Hamilton speaks up for children dying in Gaza, calls for ceasefire

Gloomy about the team's performance