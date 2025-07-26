Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, reacted strongly to the deaths of children caused by hunger and malnutrition following months of Israeli blockade of Gaza and a few aid distribution centres that have also been subjected to inhumane attacks, saying, "We can no longer stay silent."

In a social media story ahead of this weekend's race in Belgium, Hamilton shared a UNICEF post that mentioned that "More than 100 children were killed in intensified strikes in Gaza during the first week of July, according to reports. The killing of children has continued every day since. Ceasefire now."

"We can no longer stay silent," Hamilton stated in a social media post.

Deaths from hunger and malnutrition, particularly among children, are also increasing due to the blockade of Gaza, along with Israeli attacks.