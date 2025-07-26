WAR ON GAZA
F1 icon Hamilton speaks up for children dying in Gaza, calls for ceasefire
'We can no longer stay silent,' the Formula 1 legend says, referring to deaths of children caused by hunger and malnutrition following months of Israeli blockade of Gaza.
Lewis Hamilton, is a seven-time Formula 1 champion who is moved by Gaza's plight. / AA
July 26, 2025

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, reacted strongly to the deaths of children caused by hunger and malnutrition following months of Israeli blockade of Gaza and a few aid distribution centres that have also been subjected to inhumane attacks, saying, "We can no longer stay silent."

In a social media story ahead of this weekend's race in Belgium, Hamilton shared a UNICEF post that mentioned that "More than 100 children were killed in intensified strikes in Gaza during the first week of July, according to reports. The killing of children has continued every day since. Ceasefire now."

"We can no longer stay silent," Hamilton stated in a social media post.

Deaths from hunger and malnutrition, particularly among children, are also increasing due to the blockade of Gaza, along with Israeli attacks.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Friday that the number of Palestinians who died from hunger and malnutrition during Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has passed 120, including 83 children.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing over 59,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

RelatedTRT Global - 'Criminal siege': Gaza faces imminent mass death of 100,000 children amid baby formula shortage

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
