Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to intensify the ongoing war on Palestine’s Gaza and move forward with a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to forcibly displace Palestinians from the besieged territory.

Speaking at the start of a Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu claimed that “a combination of military and political pressure is the only way to recover the hostages, not the empty slogans I hear in TV studios”, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

His remarks were a direct criticism of prominent Israeli analysts and families of the captives, who have warned that Israel’s military actions are endangering the lives of the hostages and accused him of prioritising personal political gains over their rescue.

Netanyahu insisted that “military pressure is working”, claiming that “it is crushing Hamas’s capabilities and creating conditions for the hostages’ release”.

“We will implement the Trump Plan, the voluntary migration plan. This is our strategy, and we are ready to discuss it at any time,” he added.

Renewed Israeli aggression

On March 4, an emergency Arab summit on Palestine adopted a five-year, $53 billion plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents.