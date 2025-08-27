China and Saudi Arabia have vowed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, and industrial and supply chains, besides joint support for a multilateral trading system, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Tuesday.

The meeting was held ahead of a four-day China-Arab States Expo, starting from Thursday until Sunday in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui autonomous region, where the two sides exchanged views.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Saudi Arabia.

Wang said China is ready to align its Belt and Road Initiative with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, expand bilateral trade, enhance two-way investment, and broaden cooperation in new energy, supply chains and capital markets, to further strengthen economic ties.