INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
1 min read
India, Pakistan military chiefs' talks set for Monday evening, Indian army says
The telephone conversation, which follows a ceasefire agreement between the nuclear-armed neighbours after four days of deadly fighting last week, was earlier scheduled to take place at noon (0630 GMT).
India, Pakistan military chiefs' talks set for Monday evening, Indian army says
The military talks follow a deadly four-day conflict between the nations. / Reuters
May 12, 2025

Talks between the military operations chiefs of India and Pakistan have been delayed and are now set for Monday evening, the Indian army said.

On Sunday, India's military sent a "hotline" message to Pakistan about the previous day's ceasefire violations, flagging New Delhi's intent to respond to further such incidents, a top Indian army officer said.

A spokesman for Pakistan's military denied any violations.

RelatedTRT Global - India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

Tensions flared up

The arch-rivals had targeted each other's military installations with missiles and drones, killing dozens of civilians as relations turned sour after India blamed Pakistan for an attack that killed 26 tourists.

Recommended

Pakistan denies the accusations and has called for a neutral investigation.

India said it launched strikes on nine 'terrorist infrastructure' sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, but Islamabad has said those were civilian sites.

While Islamabad has thanked Washington for facilitating the ceasefire and welcomed Trump's offer to mediate on the India-administered Kashmir dispute with India, New Delhi has not commented on US involvement in the truce or talks at a neutral site.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump to work with India, Pakistan to settle ‘1000 years’ of Kashmir dispute

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
India faces diplomatic challenge after rejecting jurisdiction of international court on water treaty
By Kazim Alam
Pakistan at 78: A homeland for Muslims, its purpose proven by history
By Amir Zia
Pakistan announces establishment of Army Rocket Force Command on eve of 78th Independence Day
After 78 years, India’s Muslims are being written out of citizenship
By Kavitha Iyer
Pakistan issues warning to India against any attempts to violate Indus Waters Treaty
Ties hit low after Modi told Trump in call US played no role in Pakistan-India truce — report
Pakistan repels Afghan border infiltration, 33 militants killed: army
India bans 25 books on Kashmir dispute, including ones by Arundhati Roy, Christopher Snedden
India's Modi denies Trump brokered peace with Pakistan
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Arbitration court rules India can't unilaterally suspend Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs