EUROPE
1 min read
Europe isn’t ready for war with Russia
A look at Europe and Russia's ground forces’ firepower ratios.
Europe isn’t ready for war with Russia
Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
November 13, 2025

A continent rich in power, poor in readiness.

A new French report warns that Europe would falter if war with Russia broke out today. The continent would struggle to mobilise troops and weapons, needing at least five more years to be battle-ready.

Key findings:

- 20 of 30 European NATO members have fewer than 15,000 professional troops

RECOMMENDED

- Ammunition stockpiles are critically low

- Missile production capabilities are “dire”

- Despite rising defence budgets, production capacity has barely improved

Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations